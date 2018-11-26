KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $94.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,444,466.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,114. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,997,000 after buying an additional 643,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 432.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,009,000 after buying an additional 456,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 578,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after buying an additional 396,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

