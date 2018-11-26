Korea Investment CORP Sells 108,552 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,552 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $52,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

PNC stock opened at $132.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Korea Investment CORP Sells 108,552 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/korea-investment-corp-sells-108552-shares-of-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.