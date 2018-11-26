Korea Investment CORP Sells 51,889 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51,889 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $56,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 14,117.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.90 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

