Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,036,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,088 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.96% of Kraft Heinz worth $1,985,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of KHC opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

