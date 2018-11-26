L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. ValuEngine raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

