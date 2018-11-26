La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 7,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,163. The company has a market cap of $409.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.25. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

