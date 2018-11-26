Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after acquiring an additional 729,038 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,758,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,845,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $161.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $149.39 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.19.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

