Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $36,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 66,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

In related news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 8,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.25 per share, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,124 shares of company stock worth $430,613 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

