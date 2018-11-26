Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lakeland Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at $506,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.25 per share, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,124 shares of company stock worth $430,613. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

