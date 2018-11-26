Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,837. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

