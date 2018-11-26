Lamprell (LAM) Trading 10.1% Higher

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) traded up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 66.84 ($0.87). 176,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 104,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.79).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Lamprell from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

