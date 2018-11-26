Lear Co. (LEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lear has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

In other Lear news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,004.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 665,403 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.8% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 924,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,785,000 after buying an additional 366,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,274,000 after buying an additional 366,768 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 997,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 177.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,370,000 after buying an additional 323,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

