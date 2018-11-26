Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.78% of Lear worth $72,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

