Lear Co. (LEA) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Lear worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lear by 22.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lear by 20.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

