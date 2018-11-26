Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $637,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Leidos by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $62.90 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/leidos-holdings-inc-ldos-shares-sold-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.