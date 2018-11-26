Lekoil (LEK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Shares of Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.98 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 994456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).
About Lekoil (LON:LEK)
Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.
