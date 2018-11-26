LendConnect Hits Market Capitalization of $215,641.00 (LCT)

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. LendConnect has a total market cap of $215,641.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LendConnect has traded flat against the US dollar. One LendConnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.02726572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00128035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00190109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.08423612 BTC.

LendConnect Profile

LendConnect’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LendConnect is lendconnect.io.

LendConnect Token Trading

LendConnect can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LendConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LendConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LendConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

