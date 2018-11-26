Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,164.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.54.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

