Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) Given a C$2.45 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.45 target price on Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CVE LXE opened at C$1.23 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$2.12.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 36,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,732.80.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.