Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $104.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Broadband Corp Series C an industry rank of 18 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,104 shares during the period. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 689,758 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,002,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,484,000 after acquiring an additional 504,141 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.