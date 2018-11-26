Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. 500,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,786. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

