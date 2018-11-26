Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,679,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $69,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 23.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 46.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.5% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 177,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $38.49 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

