Life Storage Inc (LSI) Holdings Decreased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,150 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6,003.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 436,907 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $2,489,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,425,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,940,000 after purchasing an additional 608,989 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $471,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. ValuEngine raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Life Storage to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of LSI opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

