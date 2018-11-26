Litecred Price Down 40.1% This Week (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecred has a market cap of $13,295.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.02319233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00518011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027918 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017138 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017834 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007438 BTC.

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

