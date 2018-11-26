LogisCoin Price Down 46.4% Over Last 7 Days (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, LogisCoin has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00027015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $57,159.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LogisCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.02746052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00128477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00189493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.08074469 BTC.

LogisCoin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 988,723 coins and its circulating supply is 982,894 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.