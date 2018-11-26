Loom Network Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Poloniex and DEx.top. Loom Network has a market cap of $28.31 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00127623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00187810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.07991305 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009184 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,934,477 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Tidex, Poloniex, Allbit, Coinbe, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, Kucoin, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Fatbtc, DragonEX, YoBit, IDEX, DEx.top, Bitbns and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

