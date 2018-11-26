Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Cap of $8.22 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and $358,969.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.02908083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00128709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00187884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.32 or 0.08572886 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

