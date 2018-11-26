Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $646,000 in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $240,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 30.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,421,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIN opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $646,000 in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-invests-646000-in-first-financial-bankshares-inc-ffin-stock.html.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.