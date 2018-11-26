Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,820 Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,019.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,046,930. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,820 Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-purchases-shares-of-21820-casella-waste-systems-inc-cwst.html.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.