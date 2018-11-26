Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 5,410 Shares of First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in First Busey by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Busey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-sells-5410-shares-of-first-busey-co-buse.html.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.