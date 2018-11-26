LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.57% of West Bancorporation worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $644,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,900.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WTBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WTBA opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $336.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

