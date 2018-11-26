LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 18,364 Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Zoetis by 180.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,089,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after purchasing an additional 344,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ZTS opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

