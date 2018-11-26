LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY) and MDU Resources Group (MDU) Head to Head Survey

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. LYNAS CORP LTD/S does not pay a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and MDU Resources Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYNAS CORP LTD/S $290.04 million 3.52 $41.16 million N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $4.44 billion 1.14 $281.20 million $1.25 20.71

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than LYNAS CORP LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 6.88% 10.95% 4.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A MDU Resources Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than LYNAS CORP LTD/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats LYNAS CORP LTD/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it served 142,901 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 938,867 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

