Macerich (MAC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

MAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 915,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $516,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Macerich by 737.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 9,246.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

