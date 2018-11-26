Macquarie Reiterates €19.90 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €19.90 ($23.14) price target by Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.79 ($28.82).

Shares of LHA opened at €21.40 ($24.88) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

