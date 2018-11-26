Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-shares-bought-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.