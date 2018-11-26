Mamamancini’s (MMMB) and Bridgford Foods (BRID) Critical Analysis

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mamamancini’s has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mamamancini’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Mamamancini’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.6% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mamamancini’s and Bridgford Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mamamancini’s $27.54 million 0.83 $310,000.00 $0.01 73.00 Bridgford Foods $167.22 million 1.00 $8.82 million N/A N/A

Bridgford Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Mamamancini’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mamamancini’s and Bridgford Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mamamancini’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgford Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mamamancini’s and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mamamancini’s 0.98% -31.49% 3.74% Bridgford Foods 4.28% 18.51% 11.00%

Summary

Bridgford Foods beats Mamamancini’s on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors. MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products. The company provides approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and approximately 120 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Anaheim, California. Bridgford Foods Corporation is a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

