Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

