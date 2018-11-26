MARK.SPACE Achieves Market Cap of $3.29 Million (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and COSS. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $3.29 million and $93,576.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000846 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000739 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,043,821 tokens. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Liquid, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

