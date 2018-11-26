MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Separately, Investec cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.62. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. MARKS & SPENCER/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

