Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of MMLP opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $219.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.38%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

