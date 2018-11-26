Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.
In other Cummins news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CMI opened at $144.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.
Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
