Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $144.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/martingale-asset-management-l-p-grows-stake-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.