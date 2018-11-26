Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.46 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 193,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-has-4-46-million-stake-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.