Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $234,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $294,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,602. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

