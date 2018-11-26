MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 3.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,722,000 after buying an additional 3,283,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,378,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,605,000 after buying an additional 2,329,513 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,706,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,471,000 after purchasing an additional 257,594 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,475,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $920,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $2,358,367.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,306.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,392,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

