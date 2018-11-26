Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Cut by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,792 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,107,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,270,446,000 after acquiring an additional 412,750 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,955,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,884,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $181.93 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $188.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.79.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

