MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

MRT stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.65. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $51,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,069 shares of company stock worth $3,075,050. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 221.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 143.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

