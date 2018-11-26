Medifast (MED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MED has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Medifast from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

NYSE:MED opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Medifast has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 83.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $215,041.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,523.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hoer acquired 200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.23 per share, with a total value of $31,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,723,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medifast by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Medifast by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

