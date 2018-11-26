Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.52% of Medtronic worth $687,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $779,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,303 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

Medtronic stock opened at $92.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

