Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9,319.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 277.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 759,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,739,000 after purchasing an additional 350,087 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $182.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

